Jan. 3

Throwback Thursdays at the Capitol Theatre. Showing the classic The Breakfast Club. Free showing starting at 7 p.m.

Jan. 7

Mount Gilead village council, 7 p.m., village administration building.

OSU Extension-Morrow County presents Farmer and Farmland Owner Income Tax Webinar. Covers new tax law changes, tax issues, general overall tax info. County Auditor Pat Davies on hand to discuss CAUV. Held at OSU/Ag Credit Building upstairs conference room. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Pizza and drinks provided. Free to attend but you must register with OSU Extension, 419-947-1070.

Jan. 8

Morrow County Farm Bureau membership campaign kick-off, 6:30-8 p.m., Ag Credit Building, 5362 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead. Monthly free Fresh Produce Market from Cardington Community Food Pantry. Distribution is 2:30-4:30 p.m. at American Legion, Cardington. Morrow County residents, bring ID and own bags/boxes.

Jan. 10

Bingo at the Perry Cook Library. Begins at 6 p.m. Will be the second Thursday of the month. Limited to adults.

Jan. 13

Sacred Hearts Church Knights of Columbus, U.S. 42, Cardington, monthly All-U-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast. Serving 7-10 a.m. This month’s proceeds to benefit No Limits Outreach Food Pantry.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

