Democrats donate to food pantries

Morrow County Democrats gathered for their annual Christmas party and fundraiser for Mount Gilead Mayor Mike Porter’s five food pantries on Dec. 19.

A meal of homemade spaghetti was prepared by Terry and Emma Sautter with salad made by Patti Ray and Dick Sears provided the garlic bread. The party was organized by Susan DeVol and Judy McKirgan. Chair Susan Grundy thanked everyone who worked hard during the election and mentioned all the candidates that won.

After the dinner Terry Sautter began the auction of donated items to raise funds for Mayor Mike’s 5 food pantries. Serious and fun items were auctioned off and after about an hour $1,020 was raised to be divided among the five pantries.

Pictured with some of the donated items are Mike Porter, Judy McKirgan, Tony DiNovo and Susan Grundy. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_IMG_2096-2-.jpg Pictured with some of the donated items are Mike Porter, Judy McKirgan, Tony DiNovo and Susan Grundy. Courtesy Photo