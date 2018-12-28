Community Center welcomes new director, instructor

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Community Center welcomes Mount Gilead native Andy Henry as the new Director for programs and memberships.

Henry will take on many of the assignments and duties of Interim Director Alberta Stojkovic who coordinated activities at the Center for the past three years.

“The Community Center Board and I have great confidence that Andy has the experience and enthusiasm to coordinate programs, encourage members and work with our volunteers and staff,” said Stojkovic. “He will also be the new liaison for community groups and businesses.”

Henry grew up in Morrow County and is a graduate of Gilead Christian School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Barclay College in Kansas and studied and worked in the Portland, Oregon area four years before returning to the area. He studied at Earlham School of Religion in Richmond, Indiana and recently received his Master in Divinity there.

In his new role, Andy looks forward to expanding the programs and reach of the Community Center. He wants to engage conversations that will clarify the vision and direction of the Center.

Andy said his hope is that, “the staff and board can work to expand our capacity and facilitate new programs that represent the broader range of community health—social, spiritual, and mental— building on the strength of our physical fitness focus.”

Operations manager Tami Morrow will continue to work with many of the business tasks such as scheduling and paying bills, while Jeanine Girard will continue to design website and Facebook communications, Stojkovic said.

There also is a new yoga teacher, Taylor Baker. Baker is also a Gilead Christian grad and has received certification as a Yoga instructor.

“Yoga for Everyone” will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. in the Mount Gilead Public Library Annex meeting room.

Andy Henry will lead two workshops on Sunday Jan. 20th and 27 from 3-5 p.m. The Jan. 20 workshop is titled “One Word for 2019.” This workshop will guide you through the process of choosing a word for 2019 so you can fully engage the year with focus and freedom.”

The Jan. 27th worship is “Creating a Rhythm of Life,” – about how we spend our days is how we spend our lives. Start your new year with intention through the ancient practice of creating a rule of rhythm of life. The workshop will guide you through the process of creating regular rhythms that prioritize the people and practices you want to shape your year.”

The Community Center will also offer the 90 Day Transformation Challenge again this year beginning Tuesday, Jan. 8th and continuing through April 8th.

Other classes sponsored by the Community Center include: “Live fit with Cait” on Monday and Wednesday at 3:30 and 5:15 p.m. or Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., “Silver & Fit” with Joanne Trainer at Seniors on Center will continue at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Step and Low Impact Aerobics are Monday and Wednesday. at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. in Trinity Church.

Walking Days will continue at Cherry Street School gym in Mount Gilead at 9:30-10:30 a.m. and the “Functional Fitness” class with Stephanie Cowles will also be held at Cherry Street School gym Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m.

For complete class descriptions and fees you can call the Community Center at 419-947-2100 or visit the website at www.mccommunitycenter.org.

