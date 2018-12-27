Cardington FFA shops for needy families

Cardington’s FFA members, continuing their annual Adopt-A-Family event, went shopping on Dec. 5 at Walmart.

The FFA members were separated into groups of two to three students and were given a paper with the child’s name for whom they were shopping along with their wish list.

Chapter members selected the gifts for the child, purchasing for a total of 16 youngsters. They also purchased food for the six families.

Two days later they wrapped the gifts in their ag class, preparing them for delivery which they did on Dec. 17-18. The delivery of these gifts was accompanied by Santa (Deven Speck) and his elf helper, Joe Denney.

The chapter loves giving back to the community and was cheered to see the joy on the families’ faces.

LIGHTS IN THE PARK

Cardington FFA members helped the Friends of Cardington put up Christmas lights in the park on Dec. 3 in preparation for the Christmas in Cardington festival Dec 13.

Members also distributed hot chocolate during the event. The chapter is grateful for the community support they receive and wanted to help give back to it.

Cardington FFA members following their annual shopping trip where they purchased gifts forneedy families. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_FFA-members-after-shopping-2018.jpeg Cardington FFA members following their annual shopping trip where they purchased gifts forneedy families. Courtesy Photos Serving hot chocolate during Christmas in Cardington were members of the Cardington FFA Chapter. Pictured are FFA members Cody Hiett, Isabelle Crum and Tess Ruehrmund serving hot chocolate. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Cardington-FFA-serving-hot-chocolate-at-Christmas-in-Cardington.jpg Serving hot chocolate during Christmas in Cardington were members of the Cardington FFA Chapter. Pictured are FFA members Cody Hiett, Isabelle Crum and Tess Ruehrmund serving hot chocolate. Courtesy Photos