Coats for kids bring warmth

MOUNT GILEAD — Two Men and a Truck delivered a couple hundred coats to Morrow County last month for children in need of an outer garment.

This is the second year that the “Coats 4 Children” association has brought items. Representatives from the county’s schools received and helped sort the coats that were given to families with children in need this winter.

Beverly Robinson, Director of the Coats 4 Children, organized the delivery of the coats. She said her goal is to see every child who needs a coat receives one.

Brenda Harden of the Morrow County Food Pantry said that Robinson also brought with her much needed diapers and food items.

For 12 years Coats 4 Children has given thousands of brand new coats to children in need of a coat. They are given through schools, churches and other organizations that make sure the coats go to children who need them.

Robinson who lives in Columbus, networks with businesses to find sponsors and looks for the best bargains at department stores for new, name-brand coats.

The Morrow County schools were part of the 76 schools, churches and other organizations that helped distribute coats in 2018.

Sorting Coats for Children are from left: Sara Creswell for Northmor Elementary School, Beverly Robinson, Coats 4 Children; Karen Cavendish, Republican Women; Chris Kamenski for Mount Gilead Park Avenue Elementary; Brenda Harden and Teresa Shipman with the Morrow County Food Pantry; Sara Smith, for Cardington Schools and Jodi Hayes, United Way.