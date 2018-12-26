COLLEGE NEWS

Ashland U graduates

ASHLAND — The following students received degrees as part of Ashland University’s Winter 2018 Commencement Ceremony.

Timothy Cunningham of Fredericktown, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration during Ashland University’s Winter 2018 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 15 Cunningham is majoring in Business Management. Cunningham is a 2013 graduate of Fredericktown High School.

Benjamin McClay of Fredericktown, received a Bachelor of Science in Education during Ashland University’s Winter 2018 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 15. McClay is majoring in Integrated Science Education. He is the son of Todd and Robin McClay of Fredericktown. McClay is a 2014 graduate of Fredericktown High School.

Taylor Hack of Mount Gilead, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing during Ashland University’s Winter 2018 commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 15. Hack is majoring in Nursing. Hack is a 2015 graduate of Mount Gilead High School.

Ohio Dominican University Dean’s List

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named more than 350 students to its Fall Semester 2018 Dean’s List. In order to make the Dean’s List, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following students were named to ODU’s 2018 Fall Semester Dean’s List.

Colten Oakley of Marengo.

Sophia Oster of Fredericktown.