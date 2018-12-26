Bonecutters announce charitable giving campaign

Longtime Chesterville-area residents Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter are announcing a charitable giving campaign.

They are best known for the Bonecutter Plaza which includes 8 Sisters Bakery, Wash World Car Wash, the Bonecutter Laundromat, and a Tesla supercharging station which is the only one between Columbus and Cleveland. The Bonecutter Plaza is located at the I-71/SR 95 interchange.

“My family has deep ties to this area and we are fortunate to be a part of its compassion and charm – we want to give something back,” Rockwell said.

“We have made our home in the Chesterville area for over 20 years. We are committed to positively impacting Morrow County both with our business endeavors and now with our charitable giving campaign.”

Each month the Bonecutters will be awarding a $1,000 donation, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. While Chesterville holds a special place in their hearts, organizations across Morrow County are eligible to apply.

“There are many needs and worthy causes in Morrow County. This campaign will help us become aware of opportunities to help that we may not currently know about,” Krista said.

Applying to be considered is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, Ohio 43338 or send via Email to: info@bonecutter.net.

Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter, with their children, Maddie and Brody, and dog Toby. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Bonecutter-family.jpg Rockwell and Krista Bonecutter, with their children, Maddie and Brody, and dog Toby. Courtesy Photo