Grange holds awards program

The Williamsport Grange #1815 held its annual Christmas Luncheon and awards ceremony at Der Dutchman Restaurant in Bellville on Saturday, Dec, 15 with 14 members and 3 guests present.

Recognized for 25 years as a Grange member was Genie Craven, 40 years as a Grange member was Kevin Evans and Toni Evans, 65 Years as a Grange member was June Hawk and 70 Years as a Grange member Belva Fissell, Bruce Fissel and not present Harold Hershner.

Master Donna Carver presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Morrow County Commissioner Warren Davis.

“He is always willing to lend a helping hand when needed and can be seen at virtually every event in the county working in some capacity to assist wherever he is needed. He puts his heart and soul into everything he does.

“When the historical society was trying to move into the museum, Warren was the one who measured “Pollock’s Cannon,” fashioned a special tool to take it apart and over the course of two days disassembled, transported and reassembled the cannon where it now sits in a place of honor inside the museum for all to enjoy,” Carver said.

“For the past 4 years he has volunteered to help with our Grange’s Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast being one of the first to arrive and one of the last to leave. He definitely exemplifies the heart of a Granger.”

Granger of the Year went to Lisa Tharp.

“This year’s Granger of the year has devoted her life to service,” Carver said.

“She is the immediate Past Master of the Williamsport Grange. During her tenure as Master she implemented the Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast, having done so previously for a decade for the Knox County Board of Developmental Disabilities. This very successful fundraiser has helped make the Williamsport Grange well known to the local community.”

County Commissioner Warren Davis being awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award and presented by Master, Donna Carver. Davis was born in Morrow County. He moved away at the age of nine to Crawford County when his parents moved for jobs at North Electric and Iron Works. Lisa Tharp, left, is awarded Granger of the Year by Master, Donna Carver. This year's Granger of the Year has devoted her life to service. Graduating from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 1977 with a BA in Sociology, she has used her degree in many ways to help others.

