Toy drive organizers grateful

Thank you Morrow County.

Morrow County Toy Drive was a hit thanks to so many people. From the beginning when the first calls were made to Anthony at The Sentinel and Mike at 95.1 radio station the word started around the county.

Then we asked local businesses to help. Please thank these local businesses for their help in making the drive possible:

The Purple Indian,Dominos,Pizza Hut,Subway, El Cabinito, Sames & Cook,Capitol Theatre, Certified Gas,Kroger, First Knox Bank, Edward Jones Financial, Boondock’s and Edison Depot.

The final Toy drive festival held at the Edison Depot included many helpers. The Goodwill Youth program brought 8 volunteers to help.Santa & Mrs Claus (Mr.& Mrs Chris Klein), Faith Ashley (our elf) greeted Morrow County kids, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department and Rod Klinger directed traffic.

The drive also received a huge boost from cash donations brought in from Don Broadwater from members of the eagles & VFW. The Morrow Little Theatre, Joey Powell donated nearly $200 and toys from their Christmas in the Village program the Edison Depot held a 50/50 raffle and First Knox bank accepted cash donations.

The cash donations totaled $880. The money was used to purchase toys that were combined with the gifts that Morrow County residents dropped off to the drop boxes. The toy drive was able to bless ODJFS & the EEBC Food pantry with close to 500 gifts for children of our county. So many people work behind the scenes to make these things happen.

Brenda Hardin worked with ODJFS, Penni Fox Morrow County Sherriff’s Dept, Pastor Ed Colegrove from the EEBC, Donna Carver and multiple volunteers from the Edison Baptist Church. Patty Collins from Edison Depot and many employees, including Brenda Cain.

The main reason for the great success is the Morrow County people. They step up when there is a need in their community.

Patty Collins

Edison Depot