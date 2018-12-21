Wollett honored for ag teaching efforts

CARDINGTON — Erin Wollett, Cardington-Lincoln High School agriculture instructor and FFA Advisor, was recently honored when she was nominated for and named the state recipient of the Ohio Association of Agriculture Teachers Turn the Key Award.

She was recognized at the OAAE Conference in June at The Ohio State University’s Columbus campus.

Then she was selected to participate in the national program and in November, traveled to San Antonio, Texas, as the Ohio Representative and National Participant in the National Teachers Turn the Key Program.

The National Association of Agriculture Educators is an organization that strives to serve teachers of agriculture in providing professional development, recognition, advocacy and a voice that stretches nation wide. This group serves five districts and 50 state organizations.

Each year the NAAE holds a national convention for agriculture instructors from all over the country and includes a wide range of development sessions.

One of those areas is the Teachers Turn the Key Award and Program, developed for agriculture teachers in their first four years in the profession.

States nominate deserving teachers who have made significant professional strides, demonstrated excellence and served their local programs admirable.

These state winners can then be nominated as national participants who will receive a sponsored trip to the convention. participate in programming specifically designed to benefit early career teachers and network with other young professionals who have the same dedication and drive to better serve their students.

In San Antonio she participated in a number of development sessions and on Dec. 1, was recognized at a ceremony representing the state of Ohio as the state winner and national participant. She will continue to participate and serve with the OAAE the remainder of the school year in this capacity.

Her nomination as the state representative was made by Cardington-Lincoln School Superintendent Brian Petrie. Wollett teaches 134 FFA students at Cardington, including eighth graders who are under the tutelage of Mrs. Betti.

Erin Wollett, Cardington-Lincoln High School; Glenn Sims, RAM Trucks; Nick Nelson, NAAE President. RAM Trucks sponsors the Teachers Turn the Key Scholarship Program. Courtesy Photo