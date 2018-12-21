LSI operations manager retires

MOUNT GILEAD — Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI) will host a retirement party for Operations Manager Brenda Lesko on Friday Dec. 28 from 3-6 p.m. All friends and community associates are welcome at the LSI building on SR 95, just east of I-95,

“Lesko has managed all business and human resource operations at Lubrication Specialties. Her experience with accounting, billing, purchasing, and the ability to streamline processes has been invaluable to the company. She helps to keep our cost low for pricing our products for the customers,” a news release states.

She has been involved in the community and serves on the Board of Directors at Whetstone Industries, Morrow County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and Morrow County Chamber Board of Directors. She came to LSI with 30 years of experience as Business Manager at The Ohio State University where she retired in 2011.

Lesko was the fifth employee when she came to work for Chris Gabrelcik, owner of Lubrication Specialties, Inc. and home of the Hot Shot’s Secret products.

“Brenda has been a major player in the growth of LSI and will be greatly missed.”

She started working for LSI at Chris’s old homestead on County Road 109. LSI continued to grow quickly, so they moved to 255 Neal Avenue in Mount Gilead before moving to its present site.

