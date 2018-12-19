Clearinghouse brings Christmas joy

MOUNT GILEAD — Christmas Clearinghouse volunteer Brenda Harden spoke about the joy and excitement that a Christmas toy can bring to a child. Harden was distributing the bags of Christmas toys to parents when a mother came in with her pre-school child.

“The little girl peeked into the bag and went wild with excitement at the site of the toys for their family,” said Harden. “It’s about the kids and it is wonderful how our community came together with toys and gifts for families this Christmas.”

Over 200 families applied for gifts this year at the Christmas Clearinghouse that is organized by Job and Family Services with help from many businesses and individuals in Morrow County.

Extreme Tec ATV in Mount Gilead was the distribution point this year. Chamber of Commerce Director Shelley Planey thanked Jeff Barker for opening several rooms at the business for sorting and distributing the toys.

Toys continued to come last week from individuals, churches and businesses. Harden said they will continue to distribute them as long as they have names of families and children who have applied for toys.

Harden said there were so many who contributed toys that it is hard to mention them all. Groups and businesses that had toy drives included Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, Patty Collins and Edison Depot, Cardington Yutaka, Howard Hannah with Darlene and JR Van Order, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Department, Kroger, Boondocks and Edison Enterprise Baptist Church.

Several churches, individuals and groups also adopted families this year to purchase their toys and gifts.

“This was truly a community effort for the kids,” Harden said.

Sorting the toys at Extreme Tec ATV are, from left: Karen Lashley, Brenda Harden, Shelley Planey and Extreme Tec ATV owner Jeff Barker. More than 200 families will receive toys from the Clearinghouse this Christmas. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_IMG_20181217_130441_1-3.jpg Sorting the toys at Extreme Tec ATV are, from left: Karen Lashley, Brenda Harden, Shelley Planey and Extreme Tec ATV owner Jeff Barker. More than 200 families will receive toys from the Clearinghouse this Christmas. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel Santa and Mrs. Claus came to Edison Depot to pick up the toys collected by Patty Collins and the staff there. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_20181215_115013.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus came to Edison Depot to pick up the toys collected by Patty Collins and the staff there. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel