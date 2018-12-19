Ohio Central Bible College accepting students

IBERIA — Individuals can enroll for Winter Term at Ohio Central Bible College. Registration will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30.

Offered will be “The Life of Christ,” and the first class is Saturday, January 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. All adults with a high school diploma or GED are welcome.

Founded in July 2009, Ohio Central Bible College is Christian and independent. It meets at the church through the courtesy of the congregation. Students can work toward earning a Diploma in Bible Studies or take a course for the enjoyment of learning.

All faculty have a masters degree or higher. Call Mark Phillips in Mount Gilead at 419-946-5576 for detailed information, or visit OCBC on Facebook, Twitter or at www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org.