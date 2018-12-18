Highland FFA attends Leadership Night

Members recently had the privilege to join a few other chapters at River Valley High School for a Leadership Night hosted by River Valley FFA and State FFA officers Mallary Caudill and Austin Becker. This fun night started off with activities lead by Mallary and Austin. Through these activities members learned the importance of going Above and Beyond and how to do so. We discovered our purposes as officers, members, students and family members, and how to be the best version of ourselves. After having pizza and chips we then played card games, dodgeball and basketball, and enjoyed traditional FFA line dancing. We met other people in FFA and reunited with old friends.

