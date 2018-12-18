Village approves trash rate hike

MOUNT GILEAD — Garbage collection rates for village residents will rise 50 cents per month, as of Jan. 1.

Village Council Monday night approved the increase for commercial and residential customers. The monthly rate will be $15.50 for single residential; $13.30 for downtown residential.

Commercial rates will be $26.50. Senior citizen rate goes to $14.22.

Council voted 5-0 to approve the rate hike. Council member Donna Carver was absent.

In other business:

• Work on the Union Street sewer line is coming along but not without its problems, Dan Rogers, village administrator, reported.

“Unstable soil due to much of the soil being fill from 60 years ago and the 30-inch storm not laid in a straight line is causing many problems. We are now past the storm and moving towards the final manhole installation,” he said.

• Water line that was repaired twice due to razor thin pipe, coupled with unstable soil and a 4-inch valve that would not shut down the line causing an extended outage and more residents affected. However, according to Rogers, the service department minimized the time without water and got samples pulled and the boil order lifted the next day.

• Swimming pool update: The rebuild of the circulation pump will cost $10,120, the motor rebuild will be about $1,000. This is an installed price. The platform that was rusted away and dangerous, will be replaced at a cost of about $1,600 and it will be galvanized.

• The fiscal year 2019 budget was approved unanimously.

• The village’s Street Committee is working with Rogers on a list of streets to repair next year.