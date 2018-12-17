Christmas in Cardington draws large crowd

CARDINGTON — Mild temperatures and a variety of activities and events attracted an estimated 1,700 people to the sixth annual Christmas in Cardington Thursday, Dec. 13.

Troy Ruehrmund, spokesperson for the Friends of Cardington, sponsors of the event, said the Cardington library counted over 1,200 visitors. Guest authors at the library were Mindy McGinnis, Tim Maceyko and Doug Brown.

There were 300 youngsters visiting Santa Claus (aka Loren Radel) at the fire house where each of them received a bag of candy. The police department distributed another 400 bags to youngsters playing the fishing game.

The Nativity scene was portrayed by members of the Upper Room Church and First United Methodist Church. Bart Wilhelm offered rides throughout the village in his horse-drawn wagon.

Hosts at the log cabin in the park were Pat and Becky Drouhard where Emily Levings read to youngsters and Ryan Dailey played Christmas music.

The Cardington FFA chapter served hot chocolate in the park where Gompf Funeral Service sponsored an inflated hippopotamus. A life-sized snow globe was an added attraction.

Every business place offered contests or special events.

Winners in the Christmas house decorating contest were Aric Pine, Park Avenue, first place, $100; Luke and Malissa Clark (Center Street) second place, $50; and Brian and Brenda Skipworth, East Main Street, third place, $25.

Nativity display, Santa and lots of other fun at Christmas in Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_CC-2018-4.jpg Nativity display, Santa and lots of other fun at Christmas in Cardington. Photos by LeAnne Gompf Nativity display, Santa and lots of other fun at Christmas in Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_CC-2018-5.jpg Nativity display, Santa and lots of other fun at Christmas in Cardington. Photos by LeAnne Gompf Nativity display, Santa and lots of other fun at Christmas in Cardington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_CC-2018-6.jpg Nativity display, Santa and lots of other fun at Christmas in Cardington. Photos by LeAnne Gompf

Games, candy, hippo highlights of annual event