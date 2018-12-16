MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Dec. 7-12

Assistance

Officer assisted squad personnel with a male patient at Woodside Village. He was transported for treatment.

Domestic issue

An argument on Lee Street was investigated due to neighbor’s complaint. It was verbal and they were advised to keep arguments civil.

Driver cited

A man was cited for driving under suspension on West High Street.

Woman arrested

Following a complaint, officer arrested a woman on an active warrant out of Delaware County. During the arrest, suspected methamphetamine was recovered.

Stolen vehicle

A man reported his vehicle stolen from his West Marion Street residence.

Theft reported

Resident on Catalpa Lane reported multiple items stolen from her residence.

Assist other unit

Officer assisted EMS on South Main Street with a man having difficulty breathing. He was transported to the hospital.

Vehicle struck

A vehicle stopped on West High Street waiting to turn onto HPM Street was struck from behind by a second vehicle. Property damage resulted.