Pair arrested in Chesterville

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI&I, and the METRICH Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on Portland Street in Chesterville Thursday.

Arrested at the residence were Ryan Tuggle and Austin Schnars. Both had outstanding warrants for their arrests.

Also located inside the residence was illegal narcotics, stolen property was also located during the execution of the search warrant. The stolen property was returned to the owner, according to Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton.