Highland Singers delight audience

SPARTA — Voices of 150 Highland elementary students rang out in the Christmas carol “Joy To The World” for the first musical selection of the Highland Singers concert last Tuesday.

Highland Elementary School Principal Sean Winkelfoos introduced the students who ranged from first through sixth grade. The elementary school gymnasium had standing room only for an audience of parents, grandparents and community members.

“Jingle Bells,” and “Frosty the Snowman,” were crowd favorites, while a favorite of the children was “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.” The children clamped bright, red noses on, which lit up and blinked throughout the song.

Highland music teacher Kayla McMurry invited the audience to participate by singing the chorus of “Deck the Halls.”

The audience cooperated and answered every verse of the children’s song with an energetic “Falala, lalala, lalala.”

The concert wrapped up with “We wish you a Merry Christmas,” and families returned home in a warm glow of the Christmas season with many stopping by Santa’s chair for a picture.

One hundred and fifty Highland Elementary students presented a concert for the community. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_highlandsingers.jpg One hundred and fifty Highland Elementary students presented a concert for the community. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel