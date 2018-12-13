Disciple Shop closing Dec. 22

FULTON — A local outreach center is closing this month.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of the Disciple Shop in Fulton, effective Dec. 22. This decision was not made lightly. The board recognizes there is a need for this ministry in Morrow County but, unfortunately, we do not have the financial capacity to continue meeting that need. In the end, we had to vote with our heads instead of our hearts,” said a news release issued by The Disciple Shop board.

“We thank our loyal staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly to be a blessing to others, and we thank the community for gracing our doorsteps with donations. Each group, working together, met needs, changed lives, and birthed friendships. We celebrate that.”

Their desire is to help other ministries in the area.

“While we will no longer accept donations to sell, we want to pay forward the blessings that have been bestowed upon us. Our shop is filled with items that we would like to donate to your ministry. Please call us if you are in need of clothing for all ages, shoes, purses, games and toys, household goods such as glassware, dishes, etc., material, holiday items, furniture and more.

“We again thank our shop patrons, those who have donated items and those who have purchased them, and we thank those who have volunteered and worked at the shop. Well done, good and faithful servants.”

You can reach them using the instant messenger on their Facebook page or by e-mail at sda7009@yahoo.com. The store will be open until Dec. 22. After the first of the year it will be by appointment only.