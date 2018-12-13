Fa La La La Llama Open House at Selover Library

CHESTERVILLE — Selover Public Library welcomed residents to their Holiday Open House on Dec. 9.

The highlight for many was petting three llamas from McFarland’s Llama Farm, Mt. Vernon. Decked out in holiday attire, two llamas even ventured inside the library to visit. Cindy Ruckman of McFarland’s Llama Farm helped children spin llama wool into yarn and demonstrated how to use a spinning wheel.

Outside, attendees enjoyed hot chocolate and cookies, while taking photos with Frosty the Snowman and with a 1951 Minneapolis Moline antique tractor provided by Grove Rinehart.

Live holiday music was provided by Fine & Dandy, with Karen Hinkle on flute and Bob Claymier on guitar. Lisa Cook, a community partner through Highland Schools and Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, made an appearance as Mrs. Claus, reading stories and visiting with the children.

Children made llama ornaments for crafts, and families took photos with props. Kylee Boggs was the winner of the door prize, a picture book.