Whiston chosen secretary of state association

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) announces that Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston has been selected to serve as secretary of the 2019 CCAO board of directors. He will be working with the association’s leadership to strengthen the partnership between state and county government.

“CCAO has been actively pursuing a stronger partnership between state and county government,” Whiston said. “Counties act as agencies on behalf of the state, and we must have the state’s financial commitment to ensure that county revenue streams correspond to state-mandated services. I am honored to be working with CCAO leadership to achieve this goal that will ultimately improve the quality of life and prosperity of Ohio and its citizens.”

Whiston has been a CCAO board member since 2014. He serves on the association’s Human Services, General Government and Operations and Agriculture and Rural Affairs committees. Whiston was elected secretary of the CCAO board of directors on Dec. 10 by his peers at their annual winter conference in Columbus.

“Commissioner Whiston has long been a champion for counties, and he often lends his advice and guidance on a number of issues affecting local government” said CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney. “I am very pleased we will continue to build a stronger state-county relationship for the prosperity of Ohio and its citizens.”

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.

WHISTON https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Tom_Whiston.jpg WHISTON