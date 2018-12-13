Wollett recognized by C-L board

Erin Wollett, Cardington-Lincoln Agricultural Education teacher, was recognized by Superintendent Brian Petrie when the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met Monday, Dec. 10.

Petrie said he had sent a letter of recommendation for Wollett suggesting she be the Ohio Agricultural Education teacher representative to the National Association of Agriculture Educators Turn and Key Program in San Antonio, Texas. She was selected and described the week long event to the board members.

Petrie also recognized the FFA Parliamentary Procedure teams, Novice and Advanced, who are currently in state competition in Columbus.

In other business:

• District treasurer Jon Mason commented the district financial situation as “way up from a year ago.” He noted that even after the bond payment of $373,000 due January 1, 2019, “we’re still where we want to be.”

• Petrie explained the application made for the BWC grant which is a school safety grant and will pay for up to 75 percent of a school safety project.

He said, if awarded, it would fund the lock project needed for the district buildings, a $50,000 project and 75 percent payment of that would be a help.

He also described the School Safety grant which is strictly for training. He said he learned the school district is one that has “free money out there and our share is $5921. We are looking to ways to use that money which is to be used for training – such as resource officer, crisis prevention training, etc. “We like these types of grants, no strings attached,” he said.

• Petrie said, “We are in need of substitute teachers.”

There will be discussion on this after the first of the year but he added “If anyone knows anyone with a four year degree and would like to help us out, we would like to talk to them.”

He also discussed the proposed upgrading of graduation requirements in HB 491, including provisions that will affect the Classes of 2019 and 2020.

• The board approved the revised by-law concerning public participation at board meetings. The main change is that a visitor to a board meeting who wishes to speak does not have to sign up with before the meeting. All other requirements remain the same.

• Approved the transportation agreement with the Morrow County Transportation Collaborative for 2019 and the safety rate for minimum wage of $8.55 effective January 1, 2019.

• Approved was a resolution to terminate the contract with Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center effective June 30, 2019. Petrie said his plan is to look at other service centers that will service the district better.

He will be working with the administrative team and keeping the board informed.

• Accepted and approved the resignation of Pam Frysinger, middle school intervention, effective end of the 2018-2019 school year and the retirement of Martha Barnett, middle school teacher, effective May 31, 2019.

• The organizational meeting of the board will be held Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at 6 p.m. Named president pro tem was Chuck Jones and Jon Mason, treasurer pro-tem.

• Christmas break will begin Friday, Dec. 21 with a one-hour early release and school resumes Jan. 3, 2019.