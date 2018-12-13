Dr. Stojkovic honored for blood donations

MOUNT GILEAD — Red Cross Chairman for Blood Donations Rita Barton presented Dr. Allen Stojkovic, DDS of Mount Gilead, with his American Red Cross 29 gallon blood donor pin.

He started giving blood in his college days and has not stopped. His remarkable donations have helped save 696 lives during his tenure. He is one of the top two blood donors in the central Ohio region.

There are 69 blood drives at 11 locations in Morrow County each year and Dr. Stojkovic has frequented many of them. But he said a favorite donation site is St. John’s Lutheran Church, Johnsville, citing “the really good treats” brought in by their volunteers.

Red Cross Disaster Coordinator Todd James said donating blood is always important, especially when there are national disasters such as Hurricane Michael or the California wildfires. During a national (or regional) disaster many planned blood drives are cancelled.

The condition of the affected areas and the availability of donors and volunteers can greatly impact the ability to collect much needed blood donations. Other areas are needed to step up during this time to keep the supply of blood donations going.

If you would like to donate blood and would like a listing of Morrow County area dates and sites, please visit redcross.org/give-blood. Or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Shown, from left, are Dr. Allen Stojkovic, Rita Barton, Becky Glass and Todd James. Stojkovic was presented with his pin and certificate for donation of 29 gallons of blood. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Stojkovic.jpg Shown, from left, are Dr. Allen Stojkovic, Rita Barton, Becky Glass and Todd James. Stojkovic was presented with his pin and certificate for donation of 29 gallons of blood. Courtesy Photo