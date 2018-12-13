‘Christmas Angels’ deliver 110 trees

There were big smiles on the faces of residents at Bennington Glen and Morrow Manor last week when each resident received a Christmas tree for their room and a gift from “Christmas Angels.”

“People were very appreciative when we took them a tree,” said Jen Trainer who helped deliver trees in Chesterville at Morrow Manor.

“Several residents said, ‘Is it for me?’” Trainer said. “The trees were a true blessing for those who received and those who gave.”

This is the second year that Dixie Shinaberry has organized the “Christmas Angels” project. Last year she began with Bennington Glen and decorated and delivered trees with several friends. This year Morrow Manor was added and each resident received a gift along with a tree.

Shinaberry said 30 trees and gifts were delivered to Morrow Manor and 80 trees were delivered to Bennington Glen residents with a gift. The plans are for them to add Woodside Village residents to the project next year so that everyone in Morrow County nursing homes will receive a tree and a gift for Christmas.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support I’ve received for this Christmas Angels project,” said Shinaberry. “We celebrate the joy of Christmas by bringing joy to others. The smiles on the residents’ faces were priceless.”

Trees, decorations and money were donated by Gleaners, Vessel Church, Bible study groups, Pat Davies, Jen Trainer, Jacqui Fatka, Ginny Schindley, Donna Osborn, Shirley Fissell, Phyllis Grimm, Kyle Huvler, Kim Porter, Brenda Harden, Gail West, Anne Vance, The Tomorrow Center and other friends.

Plans for next year are under way. Anyone interested in participating in the Christmas Angels project next year can call Dixie Shinaberry at 419-946-9908.

Pauline Collins, at left in front, with Dixie Shinaberry was the first to receive her Christmas tree at Morrow Manor in Chesterville. In back are Ann Vance, Jacqui Fatka and Jen Trainer. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_file-2-1-.jpeg Pauline Collins, at left in front, with Dixie Shinaberry was the first to receive her Christmas tree at Morrow Manor in Chesterville. In back are Ann Vance, Jacqui Fatka and Jen Trainer. Courtesy Photos Christmas Angels who delivered trees and gifts at Bennington Glen include, from left, Pat Davies, Anne Vance, Connie Lynn, Dixie Shinaberry, Gail West and Brenda Harden. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_20181130_155431.jpg Christmas Angels who delivered trees and gifts at Bennington Glen include, from left, Pat Davies, Anne Vance, Connie Lynn, Dixie Shinaberry, Gail West and Brenda Harden. Courtesy Photos