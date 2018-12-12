Highland spirit of giving

Highland Middle School student council sponsored a Giving Week Dec. 3-7. Students from all grade levels brought in over a combined 1,500 items. They will be donated to families in need within the community. Pictured with some of the items are 8th grade student council members, front: Allison McCafferty. Middle: Brooke Schott, Autumn Hefner, Juliette Laracuente, Alexis Eusey, Jada Peters Back: Kailyr Dickason, Ellie Pruett, Bailey Alexander.

Highland Middle School student council sponsored a Giving Week Dec. 3-7. Students from all grade levels brought in over a combined 1,500 items. They will be donated to families in need within the community. Pictured with some of the items are 8th grade student council members, front: Allison McCafferty. Middle: Brooke Schott, Autumn Hefner, Juliette Laracuente, Alexis Eusey, Jada Peters Back: Kailyr Dickason, Ellie Pruett, Bailey Alexander. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_image2.jpeg Highland Middle School student council sponsored a Giving Week Dec. 3-7. Students from all grade levels brought in over a combined 1,500 items. They will be donated to families in need within the community. Pictured with some of the items are 8th grade student council members, front: Allison McCafferty. Middle: Brooke Schott, Autumn Hefner, Juliette Laracuente, Alexis Eusey, Jada Peters Back: Kailyr Dickason, Ellie Pruett, Bailey Alexander. Courtesy Photo