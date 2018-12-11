Burchett places at FFA state

Emma Burchett, representing the Cardington FFA in the State Job Interview CDE, placed tenth in the competition. Participants were required to create a cover letter and resume prior to the contest. Members filled out a job application, had an interview and illustrated a follow up letter. To qualify for the state, Emma placed first in the district and first at county.

