MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Dec. 3-9
Suspicious vehicle, Road 21, Bennington.
Stolen vehicle, SR 309, Washington.
Narcotics complaint, Road 20, Congress.
Theft, Road 92, Perry.
Burglary, Road 108, Franklin.
Narcotics complaint, Road 25, Chester.
Alarm, Road 66, Canaan.
Theft, Road 105, Gilead.
Animal call, Road 76, Congress.
Animal call, Road 183, Chester.
Juvenile complaint, Road 209, Bennington.
Theft, Road 22, Perry.
Assault, SR 314, South Bloomfield.
Juvenile complaint, SR 19, North Bloomfield.
Domestic, Road 21, Westfield.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 30, Washington.
Disabled vehicle, SR 61, Bennington.
Animal call, SR 19, Congress.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 123, Harmony.
Domestic, SR 61, Bennington.
Juvenile complaint, SR 229, South Bloomfield.
Violation of protection order, Edison.
Theft, RD 24, Peru.
Juvenile complaint, SR 29, North Bloomfield.
Animal call, RD 21, South Bloomfield.
Domestic, Cardington.
Burglary, SR 314, Franklin,
Domestic, Road 22, Congress.
Animal call, Road 183, Chester.
Private property injury crash, Mount Gilead.
Harassment, Marengo.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 175, Chester.
Stolen vehicle, Road 15, South Bloomfield.
Public assist, Mount Gilead.
Harassment, Cardington.