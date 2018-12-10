Bonecutter family donates to dog shelter project

MOUNT GILEAD — The Friends of the Morrow County Dog Shelter received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family during an open house at the facility on Sunday, Dec. 9.

Having heard of the need for air conditioning in the kennel portion of the shelter and the campaign to raise funds, Rock and Krista Bonecutter quickly decided to give the goal of raising $15,000 a boost.

“The new Morrow County Dog Shelter was built through a generous private donation, and opened in November of 2015. The facility is a vast improvement over our previous building. However, while our office and reception areas are air conditioned, the new building budget was exhausted before air conditioning could be added to the kennel area. Each summer, we use fans and struggle to keep the dogs cool and keep the humidity under control.” said Morrow County Dog Warden Sarina Atwell.

“The Friends of the Morrow County Dog Shelter, a 501c3 non-profit, is proud to partner with the Morrow County Dog Shelter on this effort. The campaign target is $15,000, the current estimate for the project. Should we raise more, any excess will be used to off-set the increased utility costs caused by the air conditioning, and any other needed improvements,” said Jennifer Tackett, President of the Friends of the Morrow County Dog Shelter.

Their plan is to have the new AC system installed and operational this coming summer.

“The new Morrow County Dog Shelter is a testament to how seriously our community takes the responsibility to care for animals who have been lost, neglected or surrendered. As long time pet lovers, we are proud to support such a worthy cause,” added Krista Bonecutter.

“The Morrow County Dog Shelter does a tremendous job of caring for the dogs housed here until they find a permanent home. The shelter is often full to capacity so we ask that you please consider adopting a shelter dog as your next pet.”

“We thank the Bonecutter family for their donation to the air-conditioning system for the kennel. Contributions had stalled a bit and we are now optimistic that this will encourage others to donate and our goal will be met,” Tackett said.

Making a check presentation, from left, are Rock Bonecutter, Brody Bonecutter, Maddie Bonecutter, Kris Bonecutter, Morrow County Dog Warden Sarina Atwell and Jennifer Tackett, President of Friends of the Morrow County Dog Shelter. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Bonecutter-donation-photo-1.jpg Making a check presentation, from left, are Rock Bonecutter, Brody Bonecutter, Maddie Bonecutter, Kris Bonecutter, Morrow County Dog Warden Sarina Atwell and Jennifer Tackett, President of Friends of the Morrow County Dog Shelter. Courtesy Photo