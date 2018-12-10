COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Through Dec. 20

Essentra Pharmacy has partnered with Marengo’s Food Pantry this holiday season to help fight hunger in Morrow County. Collection boxes have been set up in the pharmacy. Collecting items until Dec. 20. Canned fruit, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly and other canned goods needed. Goal is 350 items.

Through Dec. 24

Salvation Army Christmas kettles, Mount Gilead Kroger, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-through Saturday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. the week before Christmas. To sign up for a shift, call 567-231-3824 or email Chad Richey at morrowcountysalvationarmy@gmail.com. Donations help with transportation, medical and food for needy residents of Morrow County; in partnership with HelpLine.

Dec. 13

Christmas in Cardington, 5 p.m. Lights contest and prize for the best lighted house. Santa, cookies, raffles, music, Grinch, cookie decorating, ornament making, food, live Nativity. Hosted by Cardington Market.

Dec. 15

Mount Gilead Mayor Mike Porter will host a food drive, 9 a.m.-noon, at the east end of the village building, 72 W. High St. Non-perishable food items and personal care items are welcome. The food pantries can purchase food items at a reduced price through the Mid Ohio Food Bank, so monetary donations can buy more items. Items and cash collected will be divided between local pantries: Edison Enterprise Baptist Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, Morrow County JFS, No Limits Outreach Center and Fresh Faith Church. If you write a check, you can choose which pantry to support and write checks to them.

Morrow County Toy Drive Festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Edison Depot. Santa and Mrs. Claus for pictures, Christmas caroling, 50/50 drawings and gift card drawings. The gift cards have all been donated from local businesses; all you need to do is donate a toy to be entered. Jack from Chocolates & More will be back with Christmas candy.

Dec. 14-15

Edison United Methodist annual Christmas Bazaar, Friday, 8:30-3:00 with lunch served 11-1. Lunch will include steak and chicken sandwiches, broccoli soup, bean soup, salads, pie and cake and will only be available on Friday. The bazaar will also be held, Saturday from 9-1. Baked goods, cakes, homemade noodles and a new item this year, a Cookie Walk. A white elephant Christmas table will be available. The church is located at 333 Boundary St., Edison. Call Donna Osborn for information at 419-947-6356.

Dec. 16

Morrow County Dog Shelter holiday open house. Hours are 4-6 p.m.; 115 Young Ave., Mount Gilead.

Dec. 17

Marengo Seniors Carry-In at the Legion Hall, noon. Bring a side dish or a dessert. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Dec. 18-19

American Red Cross Blood Drives. Tuesday, Cardington-Lincoln High School; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Morrow County Hospital; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 21

Cookies & milk with Santa. 6-8 p.m. at Morrow County EMS & 911 Center, 140 S. Main St., Mount Gilead.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

