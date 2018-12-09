MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Nov. 20-Dec. 6

Warrant served

A call about a suspicious person on Delaware Street resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to jail.

Arrest made

A man was taken into custody for violation of a protection order after a call to East High Street.

Assistance given

Officer provided assistance to EMS with a person found unresponsive. The subject was transported to the hospital.

Vehicle struck

A motorist struck another vehicle from behind on Park Avenue, causing property damage.

Man cited

Officer cited a motorist for driving under suspension on West High Street.

Phone stolen

A man reported his cell phone taken from his vehicle on North Cherry Street.

Damaged vehicle

A woman traveling southbound in the parking lot on Iberia Street struck a concrete light pole base, causing damage to her vehicle.

Citation issued

A woman driving in the parking lot at Job and family Services jumped the curb and drove into the yard. The vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene. The driver was cited for expired registration.