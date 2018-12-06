Gleaners honored for Pillowcase Project

Meeting for the final session of 2018 were 40 members and 14 guests of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Fraternal Insurance Society. The group met in the Fellowship Hall of St John Lutheran Church, Cardington, where a catered dinner was served that was prepared by Cathy Brake.

It was announced that a photo of the Arbor’s Pillowcase Project completed in conjunction with the American Red Cross at the Ohio Board of Education State Convention had been submitted and selected as the Snap of the Year by the company.

The Arbor was awarded a $250 bonus for this honor. They voted to give the money to the Red Cross to continue the project with other schools and groups.

Also discussed was the Arbor’s participation in the Toy Bingo in Cardington; the Mt Gilead Christmas, Cardington Christmas and packing the Arbor’s treats for the meals on wheels program at the Senior Center.

The group reviewed and signed up for their four impact projects which they will do in 2019.

Mary Jane Levings became one of the new members. The three Community Service Award recipients will be announced in January.

The next meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 7 at noon at the Edison Depot. More details can be learned by calling 419-864-7520.

Shown are 40 members and guests of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Insurance Society meeting at St. John Lutheran Church, Windfall, the last meeting of 2018. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Gleaners-meet-at-Windfall.jpg Shown are 40 members and guests of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Insurance Society meeting at St. John Lutheran Church, Windfall, the last meeting of 2018. Courtesy Photo