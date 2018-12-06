Cardington pays bill for water leak

Cardington Village council learned the cost of the water leak in the village earlier this fall was $11,313, which included the cost of $516 from DelCo for water they provided.

Council approved payment at its Dec. 2 meeting.

Also approved were five different ordinances related to the village finances.

Finance Officer Deb Fry shared the official levy numbers from the November election. The 2.1 mill levy renewal passed with a vote of 304 for and 280 against. The 3.9 mill levy was defeated by a vote of 301-277.

She said if there is a special election in May, 2019, the filing deadline is Feb. 6. At this time, Fry was told there is no other entity filing.

She said she will be meeting with new Morrow County Economic Development Director Andy Ware later this month.

Fry said the village employees are once again adopting a child for Christmas.

Approved was a resolution authorizing the administrator and fiscal officer to enter into a contract with Micro System Solutions for information technology services.

Also approved was a resolution reflecting the village administrator’s recommendation, approved by the mayor, of the renewal of OHM Advisers Contract to perform the services of zoning inspector and engineering services for the village.

Police Chief James Wallace said the department has taken a total of 23 calls in November, which is 45 calls less than this same time last year.

He also said the department will be helping with Christmas in Cardington on Dec. 13 and two officers had helped with judging during the recent bazaar held at the high school.

Acting on the mayor and police chief’s recommendation, council approved the appointment of Andy Cotter to the position of part-time police officer.

Council accepted the resignation of Austin Lanum, effective Jan. 1, 2019, as a volunteer fireman for the Village of Cardington. Also accepted was the resignation of Malachi Swanson from the position of volunteer fireman.

Gary Goodman, fire chief, said the department made 168 runs thus far in 2018. He said the fuel pump is out on one truck and two trucks need tires. He noted he is working on a grant to cover the cost of Marx radio usage at $10 a month for 35 radios.

Council will meet next on January 7, 2019.