Hospital raises money for DAAP

MOUNT GILEAD — During the months of September and October, Leslie Dye, Cardiopulmonary, Sleep Lab and Cardiopulmonary Rehab Manager, and her staff at The Morrow County Hospital, organized a fundraiser with many events for Respiratory Care Week.

The fundraiser included a car wash, silent auction, and sundae bar for MCH staff and community members to get involved in to raise funds for the Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County. DAAP’s vision is Morrow County youth and adults will grow and thrive in a healthy community.

DAAP’s partners are unified individuals and organizations from every sector of the community who care and work together for a safer and healthier Morrow County.

The Coalition works together to ensure the community-wide prevention of abuse of alcohol, the use of illegal drugs, and the misuse of prescription medicines.

Morrow County Hospital raised $1,132.95, its largest Respiratory Care Week fundraiser.

DAAP will use the funds to bring drug and alcohol awareness to the Morrow County community through educational programs, speakers and organized events.