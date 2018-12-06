Posted on by

Hospital raises money for DAAP

Shown, from left, are Michael Patterson Director of Operations, Missy Sauder, Respiratory Therapist; Le-Ann Harris Chief Nursing Officer; Jodi Hayes Executive, Director of United Way;Leslie Dye, Cardiopulmonary, Sleep Lab and Cardiopulmonary Rehab Manager; Ashley Glass Center Director; Tiffany Sayre, Administrative Assistant, and CJ Miller, Chief Executive Officer.

Courtesy Photo

MOUNT GILEAD — During the months of September and October, Leslie Dye, Cardiopulmonary, Sleep Lab and Cardiopulmonary Rehab Manager, and her staff at The Morrow County Hospital, organized a fundraiser with many events for Respiratory Care Week.

The fundraiser included a car wash, silent auction, and sundae bar for MCH staff and community members to get involved in to raise funds for the Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County. DAAP’s vision is Morrow County youth and adults will grow and thrive in a healthy community.

DAAP’s partners are unified individuals and organizations from every sector of the community who care and work together for a safer and healthier Morrow County.

The Coalition works together to ensure the community-wide prevention of abuse of alcohol, the use of illegal drugs, and the misuse of prescription medicines.

Morrow County Hospital raised $1,132.95, its largest Respiratory Care Week fundraiser.

DAAP will use the funds to bring drug and alcohol awareness to the Morrow County community through educational programs, speakers and organized events.

