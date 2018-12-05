Unit 97 first in community service

Barb Arndt, president of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Sixth District, was guest when Cardington’s Jenkins-Vaughan Unit 97 met Tuesday, Nov. 20. Arndt said the unit placed first in Group 2 of Community Service in the Sixth District.

She also reported coming district meetings with the next being Jan. 25-26 at Crown Plaza. She asked for items for gift baskets with a Father’s Day theme to be given at district meetings in March and May.

Unit 97’s membership secretary, Betty Cook, said she had sent eight membership renewals in the Department. The unit donated money to St. Paul Lutheran Church in memory of Jennie Ebert, a long time member who passed away recently. The unit also received money donated in memory of Mrs. Ebert.

It was decided to raise the price of gifts given to shut-in or ill auxiliary members to $25.

Linda Gordon, chairman of the Poppy Committee, said she will order a minimum of 300 poppies by the end of December.

Unit members will work the kitchen canteen during the farm auction to be held at the post home and will also work the canteen at the Toy Bingo games.

A memorial service was held for recently deceased members Esther Dutt and Eleanor Smith.

Responding to a request from Morrow County Job and Family Services, the unit will donate gifts to the elderly this year replacing those given in the past to the local nursing home.

Jim Morris, representing Post 97, was present to discuss repairs needed to the Legion Hall. He said the hall is currently being given a deep and thorough cleaning.

The unit will meet next on Jan. 15, 2019.