Highland FFA gives thanks

This time of year is a time to celebrate all that we’re thankful for. As we prepare for the upcoming holidays we’d also like to take a minute to slow down and appreciate all that we have. In order to do so, each year Highland FFA holds a Thanksgiving Dinner for all of our members. Officers start this meeting off by greeting and welcoming members. After we’ve all gathered, we enjoy the wonderful food that we’ve prepared. Once we’ve finished a filling meal and lots of dessert, officers hold Thanksgiving-themed games for members to participate and compete in. Overall the night was full of giving thanks, having fun and making memories.

— Abigail Erdy, Chapter Reporter.