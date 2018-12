The Mount Gilead Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m., at the district Board office located at 145 N. Cherry Street, Mount Gilead.

The purpose of the meeting is to enter into executive section to discuss contracts relative to district reductions or other items deemed permissible. The board may hold a work session immediately after the executive session for discussion only of items deemed necessary for operations of the district.

No action will be taken.