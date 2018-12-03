Through Dec. 24

Salvation Army Christmas kettles, Mount Gilead Kroger, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-through Saturday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. the week before Christmas. To sign up for a shift, call 567-231-3824 or email Chad Richey at morrowcountysalvationarmy@gmail.com. Donations help with transportation, medical and food for needy residents of Morrow County; in partnership with HelpLine.

Dec. 6

Hospital Auxiliary collective goods sale, Room A, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Formerly known as Books For Fun.

Dec. 7

Annual Christmas Parade, downtown Mount Gilead, 7 p.m., Light the Night with Musical Madness; other events begin at 5 p.m. Activities will be held at the Mount Gilead Library and at participating downtown merchants. Parade will kick off from the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. and travel north on Main Street.

Dec. 8

Pines Christian Church, 6775 U.S. North, Johnsville, Nativity open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. More than 2,000 sets; homemade soup, cookies and hot drinks. Free clothes closet in the cabin, 9 a.m.-noon. For special group visits to nursing homes, etc. call 419-362-6903.

Dec. 9

Christmas open house, Selover Library, Chesterville, 3-5 p.m. Llama petting zoo, live music, crafts, cookies and hot chocolate.

Dec. 13

Christmas in Cardington, 5 p.m. Lights contest and prize for the best lighted house. Santa, cookies, raffles, music, Grinch, cookie decorating, ornament making, food, live Nativity. Hosted by Cardington Market.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

