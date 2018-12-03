COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Through Dec. 24
Salvation Army Christmas kettles, Mount Gilead Kroger, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-through Saturday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. the week before Christmas. To sign up for a shift, call 567-231-3824 or email Chad Richey at morrowcountysalvationarmy@gmail.com. Donations help with transportation, medical and food for needy residents of Morrow County; in partnership with HelpLine.
Dec. 6
Hospital Auxiliary collective goods sale, Room A, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Formerly known as Books For Fun.
Dec. 7
Annual Christmas Parade, downtown Mount Gilead, 7 p.m., Light the Night with Musical Madness; other events begin at 5 p.m. Activities will be held at the Mount Gilead Library and at participating downtown merchants. Parade will kick off from the fairgrounds at 7 p.m. and travel north on Main Street.
Dec. 8
Pines Christian Church, 6775 U.S. North, Johnsville, Nativity open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. More than 2,000 sets; homemade soup, cookies and hot drinks. Free clothes closet in the cabin, 9 a.m.-noon. For special group visits to nursing homes, etc. call 419-362-6903.
Dec. 9
Christmas open house, Selover Library, Chesterville, 3-5 p.m. Llama petting zoo, live music, crafts, cookies and hot chocolate.
Dec. 13
Christmas in Cardington, 5 p.m. Lights contest and prize for the best lighted house. Santa, cookies, raffles, music, Grinch, cookie decorating, ornament making, food, live Nativity. Hosted by Cardington Market.
