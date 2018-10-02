MORROW COUNTY PROPERTY TRANSFERS

SEPTEMBER TRANSACTIONS

4015 SR 229, Bennington Township, James and Sherita Baltozer to Daniel and Rosalyn Martin, $310,000.

4160 CR 15, Bennington Township, Preston Wells to John and Tiffany McFarland, $285,000.

4250 TR 216, Bennington Township, Vernona Wheeler to William Diedrich, $100,000.

TR 256, Bennington Township, Morrow Meadows Development Inc. to MRM of Ohio LLC, $350,000.

470 Treesong, Bennington Township, Hass Builders LLC to James Clark and Betty Sumner, $250,000.

TR 211, Bennington Township, Steward and Tiffany Squires to Richard Briskey, $59,000.

TR 213, Bennington Township, Joseth and Deidre McCotter to Michael and Wendy Lawwell, $50,000.

73 W. Walnut St., Marengo, Snyder Funeral Homs Inc. to Rhome Alliance LLC, $74,800.

9 S. Main St., Marengo, William Browning to Bullseye Pet’s Pub and Grub LLC, $150,000.

2135 CR 11, Cardington Township, Vera Hinkle to Bonecutter Development LLC, $84,500.

111 Morgan St., Cardington, Troy and Amber Snyder to Edward and Denise Cassady, $170,000.

Lots 286-291, Congress Township, George and Georgenia Rowland to Jerry and Shirley Young, $220,000.

Lot 284, Congress Township, Charles and Sieglinde Deem to Kevin and Tracy Marble, $2,000.

Lots 163, 164, Congress Township, Kristina Franks to Shane and Andrea Mattix, $172,000.

Lots 118, 119, Congress Township, Daniel and Mary Klear to Kenneth and Kristine Collier, $1,000.

6450 CR 121, Franklin Township, Linda Dillon to Micah and Tanya Gayhart, $90,000.

4610 TR 118, Franklin Township, Mount Gilead Properties LLC to GREM LLC, $30,000.

CR 20, Franklin Township, Harley and Bertha Weaver to Vedat and Paige Suvag, $375,000.

6114 CR 109, Franklin Township, Christopher and Alexandria Queen to Michael and Cassidy Gill, $274,998.

3706 TR 115, Gilead Township, Douglas Grimm to Brent and Heather Jordan, $253,000.

4835 SR 61, Gilead Township, Randi Nickell to Tyler and Tammy Shaw, $239,900.

5798 CR 30, Gilead Township, Zachary Willcocks to Dace and Sarah Williams, $206,500.

256 W. Union St., Mount Gilead, Craig Levering to Dustin Broadwater, $113,000.

30 S. Main St., Mount Gilead, Stan and Sunny Cataland to Benjamin and Lindsey Wells, $79,500.

6469 TR 255, North Bloomfield Township, Barry and Janet Marged to Brett and Alyssa Woodard, $178,470.

SR 288, North Bloomfield Township, William Gledhill to Shane and Tara Welch, $84,300.

8985 SR 19, North Bloomfield Township, Milas and Linda Lyerla to John Heminger, $170,000.

9779 Ketterman Drive, North Bloomfield Township, Bryan Bundesen to Greg and Marcia Hykes, $130,000.

9668 Ketterman Drive, North Bloomfield Township, Almira Morton to John Cobb and Sherry Simmons, $120,000.

SR 314, Perry Township, Robert Grogg to Clint and Christina Furniss, $24,000.

6599 SR 314, Perry Township, Jacob Meadows to Anthony and Rachel Marozzi, $170,000.

6681 SR 229, South Bloomfield Township, James Ferraro to Israel-Perry LLC, DBA The Beverly Mansion, $500,000.

SR314, Troy Township, Angela Brokaw and Robert Ludwig to Scott and Megan Queen, $65,000.

7900 SR 97, Troy Township, James and Cynthia Wilson to David and Mary Depauw, $209,900.

4006 Sassafras Drive, Washington Township, Jerry and Laura Burgan to Tracy and Jamie Cook, $225,000.

3636 SR 309, Washington Township, Carl and Rosealie Dye to Rodney and Kimbery Sand, $95,000.

1852 TR 162, Westfield Township, Adam and Maria Cox to Matthew and Haley Rhoden, $340,000.

TR 158, Westfield Township, Frank and Diane Hickman to Rex King, $43,400.

195 TR 158, Westfield Township, Richard Kelley to Chip and Melissa Kidwell, $160,000.

SR 42/CR 156, Susan Bierl to Nicholas and Brittany Clunk, $141,651.

919 CR 148, Westfield Township, Carol Walsh to Kyle and Hayleigh Hood, $103,500.

Source: Morrow County Auditor.