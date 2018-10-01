COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Oct. 6

Chesterville Heritage Day, 9 a.m. through the day. Food, crafters, history displays, pie auction, games. Parade at noon. Spaghetti dinner, 4:30 p.m. at church by Chesterville Masons. Doc Chester’s Medicine Show, 7 p.m., town hall.

Rev. John Watson, M. Th. of Columbus, will teach the Ohio Central Bible College Fall Seminar 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30, Iberia. Topic will be “The Life and Work of Christian Author C. S. Lewis.” Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $20 per person, with lunch included.For information: call (419) 946-5576; e-mail ohiocentral@msn.com; or visit Ohio Central Bible College at www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org.

Alum Creek Friends Church Fall Festival and Car Show. Bounce house, Games, crafts and food. 2 p.m.; 3385 State Route 229, Marengo.

Oct. 6-7

Country Breakfast at Mount Gilead State Park, 7:30-10 a.m. There will be pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy prepared and served by Park volunteers. Freewill donation with all proceeds directly improving the park.

Oct. 9

The Oct. 8 regular meeting of the Canaan Township Board of Trustees has been postponed to Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13

Fresh Faith Community Church fall bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors inside and outside; hay rides, pumpkin patch; face painting; large silent auction. For information call 419-751-7065.

Canaan United Methodist Church Fall Bazaar and Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m; 2006 CR 59, Edison. Lunch and homemade baked goods. Lunch will include homemade veggie soup (also offering it in quart/pint jars to go), shredded chicken, hot dogs, sides, apple dumplings and ice cream. Featuring vintage jewelry, crocheted items, fingerless gloves, bun beanie hats, Tupperware, dozens of once used jigsaw puzzles, nurse scrubs, afghans. Vendor tables and spaces available indoors and out. Call Wanda Mitchell at 419-560-4270.

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center , 6:30-8:30 p.m. for an evening of roasted hot dogs, camp fire, star gazing and bat watching. This is a free family event. Learn about the various constellations while searching the sky for bats.

Oct. 15

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting 4:30 p.m., in the Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building on County Road 168.

Oct. 20

Girls Scouts Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camp Crooked Lane, 6998 CR 40, Mount Gilead. Admission is $5 per person; $7 at the door; those 2 and under free. Hot dog roast lunch, hay rides, games. For information email Emily Thrasher at ethrasher@gsoh.org.

Oct. 27

Drug Take Back. Turn in your unused or expired medication, Kroger parking lot, 555 W. Marion St., Mount Gilead; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Medication samples, prescription drugs of any kind, pet meds and vitamins. Remove all labels before arrival.

Nov. 10

Sacred Hearts Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Handlebar Ranch Sportsman Club, 6695 County Road 76, Mount Gilead. This is a home crafters show and proceeds are used to reduce church construction deft, support parish activities and Morrow County families in need.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

