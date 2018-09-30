Two-vehicle crash

Two vehicles collided at State Route 61 and County Road 115 Saturday morning. Few details available, but injuries to occupants in both the van and other vehicle. A woman was reportedly taken by medical helicopter with injuries; others were treated at the hospital. More information as it becomes available from law enforcement.

