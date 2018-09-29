Farnsworth leaving county economic job

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Commissioners accepted the resignation of Morrow County Development Director Shane Farnsworth at its meeting last week.

Farnsworth’s last day was Friday, Sept. 28.

He had held the position of county development director since January of 2016. He listed a number of businesses in the county that he had worked with in facilitating their growth.

Farnsworth noted that there has been $125 million in commercial investment in the county since he arrived and listed expansions and growth for: Baillie Lumber near Iberia, Alum Creek Heating/Air Conditioning in Marengo and Yutaka in Cardington as well as new facilities for Wellness Supply at State Route 95 and I-71, Nippon Rika in Bennington Township, HPM in Iberia and Dollar Tree Distribution Center at SR 61/I-71.

Commissioner Warren Davis commended the work he’s done here.

“Shane has been an asset to the county. He moved development along in the county for several businesses as well as working with grant funding for the county. He will be greatly missed and we wish him the best in his future.”

Farnsworth has accepted a position as an administrator for Jackson Township in Grove City, Ohio.

“Even though I am leaving Morrow County, I feel the efforts made over the last few years have strategically positioned the county to attract new investment, create new employment opportunities and improvement in the quality of life for all. The county’s potential is being realized and its future is bright.” he said.

