Mount Gilead plans homecoming parade, dance

MOUNT GILEAD — The 2018 Mount Gilead High School Homecoming parade kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. from the Morrow County fairgrounds.

The route will take the parade up Main Street, and then left onto Park Avenue. The parade will conclude at the high school and will be followed by the Junior/Senior Powder Puff Game and a bonfire.

Community members are invited to participate and should email Jessica Gerber at jgerber@mgschools.org for the parade application or pick an application up from the high school office.

Applications are due no later than Monday, Oct. 1. All organizations, clubs, teams, or groups who want to participate in the parade must fill out an application and adhere to the following guidelines:

• School dress code must be followed by anyone participating in the parade.

• Each entry must have an adult supervisor with them at all times.

• All drivers must hold a valid driver’s license.

• No candy can be thrown from floats or vehicles. Anyone walking in the parade may pass candy out to spectators.

• No political or religious entries.

• All participants must have their float at the fairgrounds by 5:30 p.m.

Mount Gilead’s Homecoming ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. with the introduction of the court and crowning of the 2018 Homecoming King and Queen. The game against the Centerburg Trojans kicks off at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will take place Saturday, Oct. 6 from 8-11 p.m. at the high school. The dance is semi-formal, and all tickets must be purchased at the school ahead of time.

Freshmen Ella Frazier and James Mathwig, Sophomores Hailee Fields and Kyler Hall, Juniors Lacie Baldwin and Dallen Maynard, Seniors Hailey Dean and Tristin Seitz, Seniors Jenilee Morgan and Kyle White, Seniors Claire Butcher and Casey White, Seniors Jadyn Shipman and Micah Tuggle, Seniors Makayla Howard and Mason Mollohan. Courtesy Photo