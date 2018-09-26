Posted on by

Gilead Christian at the pole

Students from Gilead Christian School participated in See You At The Pole, a yearly event where students from across the world gather around the flag pole of their schools to pray. This year’s event took place on Sept. 26. For information see http://syatp.com.

