Auditions set for Christmas at the Palace 2018

MARION — for “Christmas at the Palace 2018-The Gift of Family” will be held Sunday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Marion Palace Theatre main stage.

All acts and ages will be considered for this family-friendly holiday show. The production traditionally includes a variety of community members in choirs, dance numbers, and instrumental ensembles. An accompanist will be provided for vocal auditions. CD’s are permitted. Those auditioning should enter through the front theatre doors.

This original production, written and directed by Clare Cooke, enlists hundreds of local cast members who entertain audiences with song and dance numbers, which range from heart-felt and traditional holiday favorites to comical and contemporary numbers.

Performance dates for “Christmas at the Palace 2018” are Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18, $22 adults, $12 children age 12 and younger.

For more information, please contact the Palace box office at 740-383-2101 or visit the Palace website at www.marionpalace.org. The box office is located at 270 W. Center St. in downtown Marion.