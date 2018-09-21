Celebrity chefs preparing omelettes

MOUNT GILEAD — The omelettes and the charity are both fresh.

The Williamsport Grange #1815 is sponsoring the Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast to benefit the Morrow Little Theatre.

“Our donation will help MLT spotlight local talent,” according to organizer and grange member Donna Carver.

The breakfast is at Seniors on Center Saturday Sept. 29 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. A freewill donation is accepted. Celebrity Chefs include MLT board members and actors, elected officials, business and community leaders.

“MLT is gearing up for the 2019 season. We will be putting on four main shows with the possibility of a few fundraisers and outreach programs as well. The shows include: Diary of Anne Frank (play), Shrek the Musical, Elephant’s Graveyard (play), and Christmas in the Village,” MLT board member Jamie Brucker said.

A permanent home is the theater group’s goal.

“We are raising funds to improve our quality of productions as a traveling theatre company as we feel it’s our current five-year outlook. In five years we feel with the right planning and saving of funds, we will be in a home of our own again.”

Their traveling lights and sound equipment are outdated.

“Even when we use the high school for big musicals, we’ve had to rent sound equipment to meet the needs of our shows. There never is enough microphones. This equipment would then be able to be used in our hopeful forever home.”

Brucker said MLT is extremely thankful for the Grange’s contributions in making Morrow County a better community to live in.

For information call Carver at 419-560-8100 or email: wgrange1815@gmail.com.

Each year a different non-profit group is selected by the grange to receive the donation. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program received a check for $4,000 from last year’s fundraiser.

Guests line up to be served at last year's Celebrity Chef Omelette Breakfast.

Fundraiser to benefit Morrow Little Theatre