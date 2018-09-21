Fall means team-up 4 clean-up

This fall when the foliage falls, an unsightly appearance will start to creep into clear vision — litter. Kick-off your fall by participating in a community clean-up event to help make the public spaces in Morrow County glitter.

The Morrow County Commissioners, Keep Morrow County Beautiful and Morrow County Recycling received a Litter Management Grant from The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant supports the efforts to expand the County’s community clean-up efforts to include the four day effort to target areas that are traditionally not covered during the annual Trash Bash event, held annually each spring.

“We are looking for businesses, community organizations, youth groups, neighbors and families to form teams to help give our public spaces throughout the County a revitalization of beauty and community pride,” said Lindsey Grimm, Director of Morrow County Recycling/Keep Morrow County Beautiful.

There are four opportunities for participants to give back to the community they represent and live in. Sept. 28; Sept.29; Oct. 4; Oct. 5. To register, contact the Keep Morrow County Beautiful/Morrow County Recycling office at 419-946-6400 or register on-line at www.MorrowCountyOhio.gov