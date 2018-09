Cardington, Saturday, Oct. 27; 5-6:30 p.m. Costume Parade steps off at 4:15 p.m. from the Methodist Church and stops at the Park for costume judging contest.

Chesterville, Saturday Oct. 27; 5-7 p.m.

Edison, Wednesday, Oct. 31; 5-6.p.m.

Fulton, To be determined at next council meeting.

Iberia, Fire Department sets date; TBA.

Johnsville, Fire Department sets date; TBA.

Marengo, Saturday, Oct. 27; 5-6:30 p.m.

Mount Gilead, Saturday, Oct. 27; 5-6 p.m.

Sparta. Wednesday, Oct. 31; 5-6 p.m.