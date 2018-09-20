Grave marking ceremony planned for veteran

JOHNSVILLE — The public is invited to a grave marking ceremony at Shauck Cemetery, near Johnsville, on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m.

A special veteran’s marker will be unveiled for Alexis Lemmon, Captain of the Colonial Army and veteran of the American Revolutionary War, who died in 1826 at the age of 80.

The ceremony is sponsored by Pastor Patrick Kelly, the minister at St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury and a 30-year member of the patriotic group, “Sons of the American Revolution”.

Pastor Kelly became interested in the life story of Alexis Lemmon last year when he portrayed the Captain in the Shauck Cemetery walk. After spending time at the graveside, Pastor Kelly noticed that there were no special markers or insignia to inform the public about the only Revolutionary War Veteran buried in that cemetery.

That will be corrected after the ceremony.

A special invitation is extended to any descendants of Alexis Lemmon to attend this event.