Mount Gilead plans homecoming parade

MOUNT GILEAD — The 2018 Mount Gilead High School Homecoming parade kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. from the Morrow County fairgrounds.

The route will take the parade up Main Street, and then left onto Park Avenue. The parade will conclude at the high school and will be followed by the Junior/Senior Powder Puff Game and a bonfire.

Community members are invited to participate and should email Jessica Gerber at jgerber@mgschools.org for the parade application or pick an application up from the high school office.

Applications are due no later than Monday, Oct. 1. All organizations, clubs, teams, or groups who want to participate in the parade must fill out an application and adhere to the following guidelines:

• School dress code must be followed by anyone participating in the parade.

• Each entry must have an adult supervisor with them at all times.

• All drivers must hold a valid driver’s license.

• No candy can be thrown from floats or vehicles. Anyone walking in the parade may pass candy out to spectators.

• No political or religious entries.

• All participants must have their float at the fairgrounds by 5:30 p.m.